AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

