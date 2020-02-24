Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 253.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after buying an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,641,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 379,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Agree Realty stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.95. 12,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,401. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

