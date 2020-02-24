AI Doctor 24 Hour Volume Hits $122,566.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Huobi, Bibox and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $122,566.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00493012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.46 or 0.06564190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027104 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

