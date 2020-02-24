Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

