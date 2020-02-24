Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Aircastle worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. 228,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,692. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. Aircastle Limited has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Aircastle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

