Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

