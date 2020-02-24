Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 281,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.