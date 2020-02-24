Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,095. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

