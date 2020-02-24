Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $103.14 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after buying an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

