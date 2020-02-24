Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $214.32 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $278.06 million and $214.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,108,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 576,735,234 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.