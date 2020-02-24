Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 226,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $106,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 243,550 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 48,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

