Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,679,000 after acquiring an additional 229,688 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

