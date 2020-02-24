Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €265.00 ($308.14) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €235.77 ($274.15).

Shares of ALV opened at €223.95 ($260.41) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €214.89. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

