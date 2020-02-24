AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Tops $444.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $209,536.00 and $444.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

