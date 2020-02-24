Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Willingdon Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $63.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,421.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,869. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,467.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,312.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

