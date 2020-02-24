Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $63.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,421.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,307.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

