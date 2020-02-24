Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,209,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,269,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $63.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,421.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,467.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,312.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

