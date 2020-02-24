Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $60.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,423.08. 1,149,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

