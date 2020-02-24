Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $63.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,419.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The company has a market capitalization of $975.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,466.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,311.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

