Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $63.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,419.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The company has a market capitalization of $975.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

