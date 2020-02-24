Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,483.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,042.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,307.47. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

