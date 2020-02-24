Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $63.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,419.86. 2,473,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,466.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,311.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $975.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.