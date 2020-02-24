Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target upped by Cfra from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $242.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,887 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.20.

About Alphabet

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

