Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,278. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

