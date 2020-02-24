Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($54.65) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €45.99 ($53.48) on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.49.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

