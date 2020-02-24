alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €20.00 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.31 ($20.12).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €18.39 ($21.38) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.40. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

