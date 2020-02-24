Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Derek Knudsen sold 18,035 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $2,759,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,162 shares of company stock worth $54,125,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

NYSE:AYX traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.89. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

