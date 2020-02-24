Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

