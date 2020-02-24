Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $89.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,006.67. 2,393,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,008.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

