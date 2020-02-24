Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $86.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,009.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,826.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

