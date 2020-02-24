Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,826.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

