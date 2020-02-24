Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMBC opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

