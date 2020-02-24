AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of AMBEV S A/S worth $116,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,605 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1,583.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 282.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,602,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,922,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 513,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.58. 1,470,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,921,504. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

