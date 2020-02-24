AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,861,553.20 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.46. 45,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $333.41 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.34 and a 200 day moving average of $371.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UHAL. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AMERCO by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AMERCO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AMERCO by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

