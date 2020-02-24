AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of UHAL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $333.41 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.64.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

