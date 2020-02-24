Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMRC opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

