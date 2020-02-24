American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after buying an additional 1,153,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $45.10. 6,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

