American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $48.49 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

