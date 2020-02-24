American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Receives Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $100.77. 2,061,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.