American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $134.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

