American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $134.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

