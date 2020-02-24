American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,624,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.12.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.