American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.32. 148,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,672. American States Water has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

