American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,170 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of American Water Works worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,725. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

