American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1,273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,764. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

