AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $95.72. 69,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,696. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

