Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOLD opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $93,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,786.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,637 shares of company stock worth $2,702,888. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

