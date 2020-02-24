Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.32% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $107,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,661 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,229,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 728,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,774 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. 125,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $93,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,637 shares of company stock worth $2,702,888. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

