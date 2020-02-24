Amino Network Market Cap Reaches $640,158.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $640,158.00 and approximately $43,929.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,652,119 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.