Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00013240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $1.75 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00493152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.40 or 0.06624970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00063133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,758,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,911 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.